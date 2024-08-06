Six more people have been charged over rioting at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne, in Rotherham, on Sunday.

Objects were thrown at police, leaving at least 12 injured, and some of the hotel's windows were smashed in what South Yorkshire Police called a "disgusting display of thuggery".

A group of rioters got into the hotel and a bin was pushed against the wall and set alight.

A bin was set alight at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

On Tuesday, police said three men had been charged with violent disorder: Lee Crisp, 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley and Liam Grey, 20, of Randerson Drive. Two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because of their age, are facing the same charge.

Joshua Simpson, 26, of Sherbrook Street, Lincoln, is charged with violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker.

All were due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Curtis Coulson, 30, of Water Slacks Road, Sheffield, appeared in court on Monday charged with affray.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Friday, 9 August.

