A teenager warned "today is the day" in a series of sinister messages on social media before walking into a school and stabbing a girl with a piece of broken glass, a court has heard.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - also wrote a post warning a member of staff "don't come in today" before the incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield.

In another post he referred to a second staff member as an "absolute traitor", saying: "I haven't forgotten you either."

In a message read in court he said: " Today is the day. A calling from the Lord Jesus Christ has been cast upon me. To do what God Almighty thinks is necessary."

Prosecutor Katy Rafter told the court about a Snapchat conversation, in which the teenager warned another user to stay away from the school on the day in question.

Ms Rafter said he said he was "going to do what needed to be done", that the school was "done for" and that he would be "arrested afterwards, in jail or dead."

She told the jury: "[The other boy] thought he was joking. He was not joking. Having armed himself with pieces of broken pieces of glass, he walked from his home address to Birley Academy."

The court heard the defendant went to the school's reception on 1 May and asked for a staff member who had not arrived.

A 12-year-old girl and two friends then entered the area. Ms Rafter said: "Almost immediately, without warning or provocation, he stabbed [the girl], intending to smash the broken glass into her."

A youth mentor who was in the area tried to intervene and was attacked, as a receptionist ushered the three girls away.

The court heard the girls were unable to get into any classrooms, which had been barricaded, and hid in a toilet while the defendant continued with the attack.

Ms Rafter said: "He was heard saying, 'I hate this school.'"

The court heard how the youth mentor then tried to restrain the boy and recalled him saying, "This was meant to happen" and "You don't know who I am".

When he was arrested, the boy made comments about "accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and saviour".

The court heard neither staff member mentioned by the teenager in social media messages could recall any past incidents with him.

He is accused of three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

He has previously admitted two counts of unlawful wounding and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

The trial continues.

