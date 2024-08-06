Play Brightcove video

Footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows one of the men being brought into custody

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of handing out weapons that were used to attack police during rioting in Rotherham.

The pair, aged 69 and 38 and from Barnsley, were held on suspicion of aiding and abetting violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express hotel.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed, to protest on Sunday.

Objects were thrown at police, leaving at least 12 officers injured, and some of the hotel's windows were smashed in what South Yorkshire Police called a "disgusting display of thuggery".

A youth threw a fence post towards police during the trouble in Rotherham. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A group of rioters got into the hotel and a bin was pushed against the wall and set alight.

The arrested men are believed to have used a vehicle to distribute weapons which were used to attack officers.

The vehicle has also been seized.

Eight people have now charged in connection with the disorder in Rotherham and a further incident in Sheffield.

A self-employed builder was the first to be convicted after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer on Tuesday.

