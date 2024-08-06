Two more men have been charged over rioting in Hull at the weekend.

Police arrested 25 people following disorder on Saturday, during which shops were broken into and looted, fires were started and police were attacked.

Andrew Stewart, 37, of Anlaby Road, and Daniel Mennell, 36, of Belmont Street have both been charged with violent disorder.

Mennell has also been charged with possessing class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and public order offences in connection with a separate investigation.

Both men were remanded into custody after appearing at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning. They are due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Friday 30 August.

John Honey, of Park Grove, Hull, appeared before magistrates on Monday charged with violent disorder, three counts of robbery, two counts of burglary and criminal damage.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 5 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.