Police have issued images of 21 men they want to find following rioting at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, on Sunday.

Police were attacked with missiles and hotel windows were smashed as trouble broke out.

A bin was pushed against the building and set alight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for help to identify the people in these images in connection with mass disorder in Rotherham.

"Our investigation continues at pace and we are now looking to identify a number of people in connection with unrest that took place."

Eight people have already been charged over the incident.

For the full images visit the South Yorkshire Police website.

