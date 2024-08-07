An inquest has heard how six people died after a motorcycle overtook another vehicle before colliding head-on with a car carrying a family of four.

Shane Roller and Shannen Morgan, along with their daughters Rubie and Lillie, died when the Ford Focus they were in was involved in a collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.

Two people on a BMW motorbike, Christopher Barton and his wife Janine, also died.

An inquest opened in Wakefield on Wednesday, 7 August, heard the incident happened on a 50mph stretch of the road at around 3.50pm on 21 July.

Coroner's support officer Phil Marr told the court: "The collision occurred as the motorcycle was overtaking another vehicle."

Mr Marr said the car "was spun to the side of the road where it caught fire".

"It was not possible to release any of the occupants and all four were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, whilst still in the vehicle," he said.

Emergency services were called to the A61 on Sunday, 21 July.

Mr Barton suffered injuries "which disrupted his body" Mr Marr said.

Both Mr and Mrs Barton were confirmed dead at the scene, Mr Marr said.

The driver of another car not involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains on bail.

A fundraiser set up for Poppie Roller, a surviving daughter of Mr Roller and Ms Morgan, who was not in the car, has raised more than £400,000.

In a Facebook post written after the crash, Mr Roller's brother Matty wrote: " I honestly don’t no what I will ever do knowing not only my brother is no longer here but also my best mate is also gone.

"Rest in peace all four of you wonderful, beautiful loving family. Honestly you were the best brother and more importantly dad any kid would ever wish for."

The inquest was adjourned pending the end of the police investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.