Police forces have deployed extra officers and warned they will be using additional powers amid concern over possible further trouble after days of rioting.

South Yorkshire Police said more officers were out on patrol following disorder in Rotherham on Sunday.

It said it would be using extra stop and search measures to prevent further trouble.

Lincolnshire Police said a dispersal order had been put in place in Lincoln giving officers powers to pre-emptively remove people suspected of planning unrest.

The forces are on alert, as police across the country prepare for more than 100 reported planned events on Wednesday, and more than 30 counter protests.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was aware of reports of "potential events across the county both today and in the coming days, which in light of the violent disorder seen on Sunday, is causing significant concerns within communities".

Trouble flared outside a hotel in Rotherham. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

They added: "Please be assured we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and we have plans in place to respond to any disorder."

Hundreds of people gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday.

Police were attacked and hotel windows were smashed, before a bin was pushed against the hotel and set alight.

Eight people have been charged in relation to the disorder, with another man charged in connection with a separate incident in Sheffield.

The South Yorkshire force has been given extra powers to stop and search people and tell them to remove face coverings as well as disperse people suspected of being potential troublemakers.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: "We have witnessed and experienced some appalling acts of violence within South Yorkshire, with many of our officers being injured during their duty.

"These orders have been put in place to prevent any further violence and disorder and ultimately to keep the public safe."

It came as Sheffield United said the club had closed its Bramall Lane ground as a precaution.

In a statement the club said: "Sheffield United places equality, diversity, and inclusion at the heart of our culture and believe racism has no place in Sheffield or anywhere.

“We encourage Blades fans to stand together, united, in these difficult times.”

In Lincoln a dispersal order has been put in place for Carlton Boulevard until noon on Thusday.

Covers a 500m radius, it means officers can remove people "to prevent disorder and to reduce disruption in the area".

A spokesperson saidd "We will also be conducting enhanced patrols in the area today to provide some reassurance to the public."

It follows speculation suggesting a protest was being planned at an immigration lawyer's premises, which does not exist.

