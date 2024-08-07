A vigil has been organised in Rotherham as a show of solidarity following days of violent riots.

Organised by United Churches, the gathering at Rotherham Minster will see faith leaders and the community come together as a sign of unity on Wednesday evening amid concerns over further possible trouble.

Rev Phil Batchford said prayers would be held and a commitment made for peace within the community.

It comes after hundreds of people gathered at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham on Sunday, where asylum seekers were being housed.

Objects were thrown at police, leaving at least 51 officers injured, and some of the hotel's windows were smashed in what South Yorkshire Police called a "disgusting display of thuggery".

Concrete blocks, chairs, and fire extinguishers were thrown at officers during disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Credit: PA

A group of rioters entered the hotel and a bin was pushed against the wall and set it alight.

Eight people have now charged in connection with the disorder in the town and a further incident in Sheffield.

A self-employed builder was the first to be convicted after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer on Tuesday.

A hotel housing asylum seekers was set alight in the town. Credit: PA

Over the past week, anti-immigration protests descended into violence, with riots flaring up across the country.

In Hull, 25 people were arrested after shops were broken into and looted, and a number of fires were started around the city. Police were also attacked with bricks, eggs and fireworks.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said 11 officers were injured, some of whom needed hospital treatment.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is expecting “substantive sentencing” for those taking part in riots across the UK “before the end of this week”.

Following a meeting of police, faith and community leaders led by South Yorkshire’s Mayor on Wednesday morning, representatives from Rotherham Minister said they will be working together to 'keep communities united.'

"We are one community and one South Yorkshire and violence and racism will not be tolerated here. We know that some communities will be scared by what they saw here and across the country.

We will continue to work together to keep our diverse and multi-faith communities united in the face of those who try to divide us. That is who we are."

The vigil will take place at Rotherham Minister at 7pm.

