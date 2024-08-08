Businesses which closed amid unfounded reports of further right wing protests said the continued threat of trouble was having a "massive impact" on people's livelihoods.

Several shops and other places of work in Barnsley closed on Thursday in anticipation of a far right demonstration.

While a small group of anti-immigration protesters gathered outside the Town Hall, outnumbered by a counter-demonstration from anti-racism groups, police said the gathering was "largely peaceful".

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed and possession of a controlled drug, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A number of businesses decided to stay closed.

While the threat of trouble failed to materialise, Joada Allen, director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said those behind the riots of the last week were causing economic harm.

"Nobody has an issue with protesting, we would come into the town if they were protesting. But they're not, they're rioting. It will have a massive impact on the local economy," she said.

"Barnsley's a difficult place to run a business because we've had a lot of downturn over the years anyways, then the pandemic, and the energy crisis. The last thing we need is to be closing our doors."

Lindon, who runs a show repair business, decided not to shut.

He said: "Other businesses are losing money, but they've had shut because they feel they're going to get targeted. It's just sad really, half of them don't know why they're doing it."

More than 100 demonstrations were reportedly planned for Wednesday but only about 36 took place with “minimal disorder and only a handful of arrests”, the National Police Council body said.

Across the country, anti-racism protestors took to the streets to counter the rumoured demonstrations, including in towns and cities across Yorkshire.

Last night, crowds of anti-racism protestors were on the streets in both Sheffield and Rotherham where far-right groups were expected to congregate.

