Police have released images of several men they want to find following rioting in Hull.

Shops were vandalised and looted, fires were started and officers were attacked during disturbances by far fight protesters on Saturday.

Trouble spread across the Ferensway, Jameson Street and Spring Bank areas.

More than 30 people have already been arrested and several charged over the disorder, including three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, and a 20-year-old man who were charged on Thursday.

Humberside Police have now published pictures of 14 men they want to find.

For the full images visit the force's website.

The cosmetics retailer Lush was among the shops looted. Credit: Olly Burdett/PA

A spokesperson said: "If you recognise them or have any information that may assist with our enquiries, please contact us."

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said the force still had "specialist officers on patrol and available to provide both reassurance and to deal with any emerging issues robustly".He added: “We will not stop until every person responsible for the despicable behaviour we have seen over the weekend, is in custody."

