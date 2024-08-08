Warning: This story contains distressing details

A "sadistic" British zoologist has been jailed in Australia after admitting raping, torturing and killing dozens of dogs.

Adam Britton, originally from West Yorkshire, abused more than 42 dogs in a shipping container on his rural property until almost all of them died.

The 53-year-old, who was based in Darwin, Australia, also pleaded guilty to four counts of accessing and transmitting child abuse material.

The Northern Territory Supreme Court heard he filmed and shared videos of himself abusing the animals online.

The offences spanned years and went unnoticed, until a clue was spotted in one of his videos.

The court previously heard he had a "sadistic sexual interest" in animals.

Chief Justice Michael Grant described Britton's "grotesque" crimes against animals as he sentenced him.

He warned the gallery that details of the "devious" offences could cause a "nervous shock or some other adverse psychological reactions".

As the facts of the case were read out, some members of the public left the building.

Justice Grant said the renowned crocodile expert's "depravity" fell entirely outside any ordinary human conception.

Britton attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield, and graduated with a Zoology degree from Leeds University.

In 1996, he moved to Australia and earned a global reputation for his expertise. He had worked for the BBC as a crocodile expert with David Attenborough as well as with National Geographic.

He apologised for his "demeaning crimes" in a letter in court.

He said: "I deeply regret the pain and trauma that I caused to innocent animals and consequently to my family, friends and members of the community."

He pleaded guilty to 56 charges of bestiality and animal cruelty and was jailed for ten years and five months.

He was also banned from owning any mammals for the rest of his life.

