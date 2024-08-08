Play Brightcove video

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media

An 18-year-old man has admitted being part of a crowd who violently rocked a police van during rioting in Rotherham.

Footage of the CCTV van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging, was widely shared on social media during the trouble at a Holiday Inn Express hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers.

A neighbour of Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, contacted police with video footage of him punching and kicking the vehicle.

His fingerprints were later found on the bodywork, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Simon Walton said the police community support officer inside the vehicle "described fearing for his life".

The officer got into the driver’s seat and managed to drive it away.

Roughley yawned in the glass-fronted dock as he confirmed his details and pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

The court heard how despite only recently turning 18, the defendant has previous convictions for assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

He is still under youth justice supervision following the latter offence, the court heard.

District Judge James Gould refused Roughley bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Roughley was one of four people who appeared at the court in Sheffield on Thursday morning in connection with the Rotherham incident, which saw rioters enter the hotel through a smashed-in fire door and try to set it alight using a burning bin.

Over the course of this week, the court has heard how police estimated 500 people attended at the hotel, with around 100 actively taking part in the violence.

Police were attacked during the protests in Rotherham. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Levi Fishlock, 31, is accused of being part of a group which pushed the burning bin against the hotel after dropping wood into the fire.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, denied violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life when he appeared on Thursday.

Judge Gould heard how he is also accused of throwing missiles at police.

Fishlock was remanded in custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 20 August 20.

Alfie Conway, 19, of Park Avenue, Pontefract, denied violent disorder and was also remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on the same date.

A 16-year-old boy admitted violent disorder and was initially given bail before a sentencing hearing at Barnsley Youth Court on 20 August, but he was then remanded in custody after the Crown Prosecution Service said it would appeal against the judge’s decision to grant bail.

A total of 11 people had appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in connection with the Rotherham rioting by lunchtime on Thursday.

