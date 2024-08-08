A teenager who carried out a glass attack on a 12-year-old girl and two members of staff at his former school after warning "today is the day" has been convicted of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Louis Melotte, 17, can be named for the first time as the boy responsible after a judge at Sheffield Crown Court lifted an order protecting his identity.

His trial heard he posted a series of chilling messages on social media before the incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield on 1 May.

He wrote "today is the day", warned a staff member not to attend work and referred to a second staff member as an "absolute traitor", saying, "I haven't forgotten you either."

Melotte walked into the school and asked for a staff member who had not arrived, when the schoolgirl and two friends entered the area.

The court heard he attacked the girl without warning with a piece of broken glass.

A youth mentor who was in the area tried to intervene and was also attacked, while a receptionist ushered the three girls away.

The youth mentor then tried to restrain the boy and recalled him saying: "This was meant to happen".

P rosecutor, Katy Rafter, said the boy got away and tried to attack the receptionist.

Both the youth worker and receptionist were scratched during the incident, which forced the school to go into lockdown.

Police outside Birley Academy in Sheffield

Ms Rafter told the court about a Snapchat conversation, in which Melotte warned another user to stay away from the school on the day in question.

He said that the school was "done for" and that he would be "arrested afterwards, in jail or dead."

When he was arrested, Melotte made comments about "accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and saviour".

He admitted possessing a sharply pointed article and two counts of wounding without intent but pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempting cause grievous bodily harm.

However, he was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Thomas Ryan commended staff at Birley Academy for their bravery.

He said, "Their courage undoubtedly reduced the level of injuries sustained and the number of victims, and the school has continued to cooperate with us over the course of this investigation."

Melotte has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 23 August at Sheffield Crown Court.

