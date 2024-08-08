Three teenagers arrested in Lincoln after protest misinformation

Three teenagers have been arrest in Lincoln after misinformation online led to youths gathering at the Carlton shopping centre in the city.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, after it is reported they damaged a windscreen wiper on a police vehicle and one of them jumped onto the vehicle.

An 18-year-old was arrested for using threatening, abusive words or behaviour which is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was reported to have been swearing in front of members of the public and children.

He has been released under investigation while we continue our inquiries.

The arrests come after a large police presence was deployed to the area and a dispersal order put in place following misinformation online, regarding a protest at an immigration centre which does not exist.

No such group gathered at the centre and the crowd was largely made up of teenagers.

There were no arrests made relating to any public disorder yesterday in the county and these were in relation to anti-social behaviour.