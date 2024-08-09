A Yorkshire coast antiques dealer has been spotted reportedly selling a product with the face of prolific paedophile Jimmy Savile on it.

The Whitby-based antiques shop is selling what they call a "rare" product of Jimmy Savile's 'Jimmy Dazzle' washing powder in the shop window of the store with a price tag of £100.

The label reads: "Very rare survivor from 1974. Jimmy Savile visit to Proctor and Gamble Laboratory. Unopened perfect item (washing powder)."

The pink-boxed detergent was specially formulated to commemorate the visit of Jimmy Savile to the Research Laboratories of Procter & Gamble Limited on 29 August, 1974.

According to residents, the shop has had the 50 year old product in the window since January.

Disgraced Savile was one of Britain's biggest stars, but his crimes came to light after his death.

He had been exploiting his status to prey on hundreds of people - girls and boys, men and women, but mostly vulnerable young females.

It was also revealed that he assaulted and raped them in dressing rooms, hospitals, schools, children's homes and his caravan.

The scale of Savile's crimes was "to the best of our knowledge unprecedented in the UK", according to a report into his activities titled 'Giving Victims a Voice', which was published in 2013.

The abuse was thought to have begun in the mid-1940s, when he was in his late teens or early twenties, and lasted until 2009 - two years before his death.

The shop has been approached for comment.

