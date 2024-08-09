A man has become the first to be jailed for stirring up racial hatred online during the recent riots.

Jordan Parlour, 28, posted comments on Facebook advocating an attack on a hotel in Leeds where around 200 asylum seekers were housed.

The comments were reported to West Yorkshire Police and Parlour was subsequently arrested by officers.

The hotel manager put the building into lockdown on Saturday, 3 August due to the disorder in Leeds, and at least one window was broken after stones were thrown over the weekend.

The court heard Parlour posted the comments after the hotel had been targeted with people throwing missiles and breaking windows, and more attacks happened later.

The post was before a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham was attacked, the court was told.

There was no evidence that Parlour attended the hotel, but t he Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said: “There can be no doubt you were inciting others to do so, otherwise why post the comments?”

Nicholas Hammond, defending, told the judge his client was “not part of any sinister group activity designed to stir up violence” and was “not affiliated with any group”.

The court heard that his mother wrote a letter to court which said: “We can only speculate he’s been caught up and swept away by emotions circulating throughout the country.”

Parlour, of Brooklands Close, Leeds, admitted publishing written material intended to stir racial hatred earlier this week.

At Leeds Crown Court today, he was jailed for 20 months.

He appeared to blow a raspberry as he was led from the court.

Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Let me be absolutely clear, people who think they can hide behind their keyboards and stir up racial hatred should think again.

"Jordan Parlour advocated violence through his online posts and risked the safety of those staying and working at the hotel.

"He is now facing a prison sentence for his actions, and I hope this serves as a stark reminder that online actions have consequences.

"The CPS will continue to act swiftly and robustly regarding these cases and ensure those responsible for such deplorable criminality are brought to justice."

