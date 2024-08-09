Play Brightcove video

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media

A teenager has been given a custodial sentence after rocking a police van with an officer inside during riots.

Kenzie Roughley, 18, admitted attacking a police van during violent disorder in Rotherham earlier this month.

Footage of the van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging, was widely shared on social media during the trouble at a Holiday Inn Express hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers.

In a video played at Sheffield Crown Court, the defendant could be seen kicking and trying to break into the vehicle.

The court heard how the PCSO inside the van "feared" for his life as he "felt like the van was about to turn over".

An impact statement read: "I suddenly felt the vehicle start to rock from side to side. I could hear banging and kicking. I feared the van may turn over, and at the same time I received a message from control (asking) me to move out and escape the crowd.

"I got into the cab. I felt the van was going turn over and I feared for my life due to the volatility of the crowd. I started the vehicle and drove away."

Sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told the defendant: "You were a part of this mob of ignorant and violent individuals … the scene was volatile and you were adding to the volatility.

" The officer (in the van) was scared for his life and thought the vehicle would be turned over, which was clearly your aim.

" You have brought shame on yourself and the town in which you live. You must be punished for what you have done."

Roughley has been sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders’ institution.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.