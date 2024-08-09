Three "violent thugs" have been jailed for their parts in the recent riots in Hull.

Shops were vandalised and looted, fires were started and officers were attacked during disturbances by far fight protesters on Saturday.

Trouble spread across the Ferensway, Jameson Street and Spring Bank areas

Andrew Stewart, Brandon Kirkwood and Christopher Douglas all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Stewart, 37, of Anlaby Road, and Kirkwood, 20, of Downing Grove, were both jailed for two and a half years each.

Douglas, 35, of Avenues Court, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Asst Ch Cons Thom McLoughlin said: “All three of these violent thugs were on a mission to cause fear and disruption last weekend.

“Stewart was seen catapulting a large, ignited bin, as well as hurling missiles towards police officers.

“Kirkwood was also responsible for pushing bins and throwing multiple objects towards police officers, whilst Douglas was heavily involved in the disorder, throwing items at, and pushing police officers, and acting aggressively as part of a large group of what can only be described as hooligans.

“All of their despicable actions have consequences, and I am reassured that they are now behind bars for their involvement in the disorder.

“These are the first three convictions for our area following the hostile scenes we saw in Hull at the weekend, and our communities can rest assured that we will not tolerate anyone who commits any offences on our streets.

“We’re now at a total of 54 arrests, with 17 having already been charged for violent disorder and other offences.

“I hope the result here today reassures our communities that we continue in our relentless pursuit of everybody involved in Saturday’s criminality.

“Let this be a warning to anyone else contemplating causing further disorder on our streets. You will be captured on CCTV, you will be caught, and you will be held accountable for your actions."

