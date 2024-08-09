A w oman has died after being hit by a suspected drink driver in Lincolnshire.

The 40-year-old woman was walking on Barrowby Road in Grantham at around 6.40pm on Thursday, 8 August, when a black Nissan car left the road and collided with her.

The car also hit two other pedestrians who sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and for drink driving after he failed a roadside breath test.

Investigators are now appealing for information to try and piece together what happened and are asking anyone who can help to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.