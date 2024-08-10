A toddler was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in an Asda Supermarket in Leeds.

Police are appealing for the driver of a a silver Seat Ibiza following the incident in Old Lane, in Beeston on Friday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said a 3-year-old boy had suffered head and leg injuries.

The injuries are thought to be serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver had initially stopped at the scene but they were not present when officers arrived.

Officers are also appealing for anyone else who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist in the identification of the driver to make contact with the force.