Homes have been evacuated following reports of a suspicious item being found in a property.

The army's Explosive Ordinance Team is working with South Yorkshire Police at Gervase Avenue in Lowedges, in Sheffield.

People near-by have been evacuated as a precaution.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area.

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.