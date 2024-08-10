Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds.

Armed officers were called to a property on Ellison Street, off Newark Road, in Bracebridge, following a call at 3.47pm yesterday (9 August) reporting an assault.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and stab wounds where he remains in a critical condition.

Two women, aged 27 and 37, were arrested at the scene.

Specially-trained officers engaged with a 34-year-old man, who remained in the house for several hours, before arresting him at around 4:15am this morning.

Roads in the area remain closed while investigations continue.

