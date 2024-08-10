Hundreds of anti-racism protestors have taken to the street across cities in Yorkshire following a week of unrest.

Stand Up to Racism announced earlier in the week that Saturday would be a "national day of protest" in "every town and city" in response to planned anti-immigration protests.

Sheffield drew in the biggest crowd, with more than 800 people showing up to show unity.

An armoured vehicle was stationed outside a hotel. Credit: ITV Calendar News/Jon Hill

In Wakefield, more than 200 people gathered outside the Cedar Court Hotel in response to a planned anti-immigration protest. However no such protest took place.

An armoured army vehicle was stationed outside the hotel, which is normally used for the recovery of injured personnel.

In Hull, locals, charities, and campaigners came together on Saturday morning. People were seen dancing and singing, in what was a stark parallel to last weekend.

More than 200 people turned up in Hull. Credit: ITV Calendar News/Tahmeena Alam

Jay Williams, from Stand Up To Racism said it's important to reflect the 'true nature' of those who live in the city.

"In Hull, it is special in the way people resist racism that we have seen over the last week."

"It's very important that people come out and show that we are the majority and that's what we need to get across. We've seen that replicated right across the country."

Last Saturday, shops were vandalised and looted, fires were started and officers were attacked during disturbances by far fight protesters.

Trouble spread across the Ferensway, Jameson Street and Spring Bank areas of Hull.

Police released images of several people they want to find following the rioting. So far, three people have since been jailed for their part in the riot in the city.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged police to stay on "high alert" as he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting on Thursday in the wake of violence on the streets of the UK.

Prison sentences and community orders have been handed to individuals involved in violent disorder across the United Kingdom.

The move, seen as a stern warning to potential offenders, came after a week of escalating unrest which has left communities reeling from acts of criminal damage and assault.