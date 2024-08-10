Police investigating damage and theft at a charity have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection to the report.

A community event was held at Green Synergy's Community garden off Roman Pavement in Lincoln on Wednesday (7 August).

That evening, at around 9:30pm, damage was caused to the exterior of a polytunnel and children's games were stolen.

Police want to speak to those pictured in connection to a report of theft and criminal damage at Hillside Community Garden. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The charity says it will cost an estimated £8,000 to repair. Around £300 worth of children's toys were stolen.

The garden opened to the public in 2019 after volunteers worked to transform an over-grown wasteland. It's now used for events including family fun days.

Ali Tolbot, the chief executive of the charity said: "We were heartbroken. Our team works really hard to deliver young people and children sessions in Lincoln.

"We've still got to deliver the children's programme because it is the summer holidays, so we are fundraising to replace the children's toys and equipment that has been stolen.

"It's not the first time the garden has been attacked in this way, but this is by far the worst damage we've had inflicted on us.

"There's a sense of real frustration as we do a significant amount of work in Lincoln to support the community - why have activities like this have taken place?

"It's hard to understand why it's happened and why they felt that was appropriate."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.