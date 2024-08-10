A man has died after his car crashed into a parked vehicle in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Marshland Road in Moorends around 4.45pm on Friday.

It is believed a blue Volkswagen Toura was travelling along Marshland Road before leaving the road, just prior to the junction with The Avenue, before hitting a parked car on the road.

The Toura ended up in the garden of a property.

The 40-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the car, a 46-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses, footage and information as they continue their investigation.