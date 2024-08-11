Sixty-one people have now been arrested following riots in Hull last weekend (3 August).

Twenty-two people have been charged and three have already been convicted for a total of seven years and eight months for their involvement in the violent disorder.

Shops were broken into and looted, a number of fires were started around the city and police were attacked with bricks, eggs and fireworks as trouble flared last Saturday.

11 officers from Humberside Police were injured, some of whom needed hospital treatment.

The unrest followed demonstrations involving anti-immigration protesters and anti-racism campaigners, on Saturday, with several protests across the UK descending into violence.

Two protests took place in Hull yesterday (11 August). They passed without disorder and no one was arrested.

Humberside Police Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “A total of 61 people have now been arrested, with 22 charged, and three already convicted for a total of seven years and eight months for their involvement in the violent disorder.

“I am incredibly grateful to see how our communities have pulled together to support our officers on the ground, along with other goodwill gestures which have all been much appreciated by officers, partners, and local businesses since the event of last weekend.

“We are seeing a return to normality within Hull and across our force area. However, I understand that communities and businesses may continue to feel nervous, but I would like to offer reassurance and thank people for returning to the city and supporting businesses and events following last week’s disorder.

“We will continue to pursue those that became involved in last week’s events, and I would urge anyone with any information that may help with our ongoing investigation into the Hull disorder, to please contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Executive."

