A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following riots in South Yorkshire.

Levi Fishlock, 31, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 20 August 2024.

18 people in total have been charged.

Five of the 18 people have now pleaded guilty to the offences they have been charged with.

