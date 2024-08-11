A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found at a property with stab wounds.

Armed officers were called to a house on Ellison Street, off Newark Road, in Bracebridge, following a call at 3.47pm on Friday(9 August) reporting an assault.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and stab wounds where he remains in a critical condition.

Two women, aged 27 and 37, were arrested at the scene. They have been released and will not face any further action.

Specially-trained officers engaged with Daniel Sanderson, of no fixed address, who remained in the house for several hours, before arresting him at around 4:15am yesterday (10 August)

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.