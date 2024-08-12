Play Brightcove video

Amelia Beckett reports.

The family of a teenager who is believed to have taken her own life after being abused on social media are calling for better protection from cyberbullying.

Kibi Wade, 16, was found unconscious by her mother and step-mother - both called Michelle - and her eldest sister at their home in Caistor, Lincolnshire, on 24 July.

She died despite the best efforts of emergency services to save her.

Kibi's family say she had been bullied throughout high school and had self harmed since the age of 11.

They sought help from her GP and, after moving to De Aston School in Market Rasen in September, her mother Michelle Barrett said they hoped things would improve.

Instead, she said, her abuse worsened.

"It was awful", she said. "A lot of it was evil rumours. So one person would start a rumour and lots of other people would join in on group chats.

"You could leave a group chat and they would just add you again."

Ms Barrett and her partner Michelle Gardner are now launching a campaign to raise awareness about bullying and cyberbullying.

They say they want to prevent others from enduring the same heartbreak.

Ms Gardner set up a website dedicated to 'Kibi's memory'.

Kibi Wade suffered relentless abuse, her family says. Credit: Family handout

"Over the past few days, the amount of stories we've got, it's just grown and grown. It's overwhelming," she said.

"It brings some comfort to know Kibi wasn't the only one but then makes me feel so sad that cyber bullying is so prevalent.

"It shouldn't be allowed to happen."

Ms Barrett added: “We are also fighting for more severe punishment for any bullies. They should face severe consequences and not just a slap on the wrist. We will be asking the government and anybody that will listen, to look at this.

“If we can save even one person’s life from talking about Kibi and taking action, it will make her passing leave a legacy.”

Simon Porter, head of Kibi's former school De Aston in Market Rasen, said: "The passing of Kibi is a tragedy and our thoughts are with family and all those affected.

"The school continues to work with all the relevant authorities and so cannot make any further comment whilst the investigations continue. Again, it is a deeply saddening moment and our thoughts are with family and those who are affected by this tragedy."

An inquest is expected to take place into Kibi's death.

Olly Parker, of the mental health charity Young Minds, said: "The world has changed, we're always online now and always reachable and in response to this the government have tried to react.

"They brought in the Online Safety Act and we think this was a step forward, but the online world is changing quickly and any regulatory regime we have needs to move quickly to keep up with emerging trends."

