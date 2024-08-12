A body has been pulled from a river at a popular tourist spot after a man "encountered difficulties" in the water.

Emergency services were called to the village of Burnsall in the Yorkshire Dales at 4.39pm on Sunday, 11 August.

The body of a man in his 30s was located in the River Wharfe by the fire service.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 4.39pm today (Sunday 11 August 2024) to reports that a person had entered the River Wharfe in Burnsall and encountered difficulties.

"We attended along with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"Our colleagues from the fire service located a man in his 30s who had sadly passed away."

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around his death.

