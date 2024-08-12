A man was seriously injured in a daylight shooting in Leeds.

The 27-year-old was attacked on Stainbeck Road, close in Meanwood at 2.47pm on Sunday, 12 August.

Armed officers found him injured at the scene.

A large police cordon remains in place. Credit: MEN Media

He was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Forensic examinations and specialist searches continued on Monday, including at a bus stop.

Police have launched an investigation. Credit: MEN Media

Det Ch Insp Lee Townley said: "The criminal use of firearms on our streets is always something we treat extremely seriously, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

"We appreciate that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area."

