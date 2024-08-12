A man accused of murdering a 'good Samaritan', who was killed while helping a stranger lying in the street, will face a retrial next year.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott was giving aid to Nafeesa Jhangur when a car ploughed into a crowd of people on College Close in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27.

The 46-year-old was among five people hit by the Seat Ibiza car, which was being driven by Ms Jhangur's brother, Hassan Jhangur, 24, Sheffield Crown Court heard earlier this year.

Jhangur then got out of the vehicle and attacked another man with a knife, leaving him with serious injuries. The man he stabbed was Hasan Khan, who had married his sister Amaani earlier that day.

The incident happened at the junction of College Court and College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

Jhangur went on trial earlier this year after denying murdering Mr Marriott and a number of other offences relating to the incident, including the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Jhangur told his trial he lost control of the car as he went round a corner and did not intend to hurt those he hit. He said he stabbed Mr Khan as he defended himself when he came under attack.

After a week of deliberations, the jury was discharged after failing to reach any verdicts.

On Monday (August 12), a brief hearing at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Jhangur will face a retrial on all the charges on June 4 2025.

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He had also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant has also pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur will face a retrial alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, which relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

