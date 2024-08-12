The number of people sentenced over rioting and disorder in parts of Yorkshire is rising almost daily.

Over the weekend of 3 and 4 August, there were major disturbances in Hull and Rotherham, with other pockets of trouble in Leeds and Sheffield.

The incidents were sparked by protests held in the wake of the murders of three girls in Southport.

In Hull, shops were vandalised and looted, police were attacked, fires were started and people from ethnic minority backgrounds were threatened.

In Rotherham, hundreds of people gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, with some throwing missiles at police. Hotel windows were smashed and a bin was pushed against the wall of the building and set alight.

In Leeds and Sheffield there were arrests over incidents during anti-immigration protests and counter demonstrations.

After Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged that those involved in trouble would face swift justice, courts are processing cases quickly.

Here are the latest sentences handed out to those involved in the Yorkshire disorder:

Hull

Christopher Douglas. Credit: Humberside Police

Christopher Douglas, 35, grabbed a police protection shield and waved it at crowds.

Hull Crown Court heard the former soldier, who had served two tours in Afghanistan and suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder, behaved aggressively and was throwing missiles.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months.

Andrew Stewart. Credit: Humberside Police

Andrew Stewart, 37, shouted and ran at officers during the trouble.

The court was shown CCTV of him throwing stones and pushing a large bin which had been set alight towards officers.His defence team said he was guilty of "mass stupidity". Stewart was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting violent disorder.

Brandon Kirkwood. Credit: Humberside Police

Brandon Kirkwood, 20, threw eggs at police during the trouble.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years for violent disorder.

Read more on the sentencing of Douglas, Stewart and Kirkwood here.

Leeds

Jordan Parlour. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Jordan Parlour, 28, posted comments on Facebook advocating an attack on a hotel where around 200 asylum seekers were housed.

The hotel was put into lockdown on 3 August as disorder broke out in the city centre. At least one window was broken after stones were thrown.

The court heard Parlour posted the comments after the hotel had been targeted.

He admitted publishing written material intended to stir up racial hatred and was jailed for 20 months.

Read more.

Jordan Plain. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Jordan Plain, 30, was filmed making monkey gestures and shouting "rubber lips" towards black and Asian people as hundreds of people took part in rival demonstrations.

At one point he was filmed with others mocking Muslim prayers.

He was jailed for eight months for racially aggravated harassment offence in Leeds on Saturday July 3.

Sameer Ali and Adnan Ghafoor. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Sameer Ali, 21, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31, were involved in confronting a group of far right protesters on Great George Street in Leeds city centre.

Both men had been involved in a counter-protest near Leeds Art Gallery.

They were among a group of Asian men who attacked a group of four white men, one of whom was draped in a Union flag and wearing a Union flag mask.

Leeds Crown Court was told they were subjected to “Islamophobic threats and abuse” before the incident.

Ali and Ghafoor both admitted affray. Ali was jailed for 20 months and Ghafoor was jailed for 18 months.

Read more.

Rotherham

Kenzie Roughley. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Kenzie Roughley, 18, admitted attacking a police van during violent disorder in Rotherham.

Footage of the van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging, was widely shared on social media during the trouble at a Holiday Inn Express hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers.

In a video played at Sheffield Crown Court, the defendant could be seen kicking and trying to break into the vehicle.

The court heard how the police community support officer inside the van feared for his life.

Roughley, from Pontefract, admitted violent disorder and has been sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders’ institution.

Read more.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.