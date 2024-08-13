A judge called a teenage father a "dreadful example" to his baby as he was locked up for his role in rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Father-of-one Drew Jarvis, 19, was filmed setting an arrow on fire with a lighter and throwing it at police during trouble outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, 4 August.

Footage was shown in court, filmed from inside the hotel, of Jarvis throwing wooden planks at the building, wearing a hoodie and a mask.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, asked: "What possessed him to turn up?"

Dale Harris, defending, replied: "Probably stupidity."

The judge told Jarvis, who has an eight-month-old baby: "What a dreadful example you are as a father."

Jarvis was among hundreds of people who joined an anti-immigration protest outside the hotel in a wave of trouble across towns and cities following the murders of three girls in Southport.

Windows were smashed, police were attacked and a bin was pushed against the hotel and set on fire during the incident.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Jarvis told police after his arrest that he went to the hotel because it was "just another opportunity to vote, to sort out the hotel, to sort out the people staying within it".

Judge Richardson told him: "The disorder in which you participated was racist in character and extremely frightening for those there, including the innocent occupants of the Holiday Inn hotel.

"This disorder was perpetrated by an ignorant mob. You were part of that mob."

He added: " I repeat, what I have said on other occasions, it must be made clear that those participating in this form of violent disorder will be punished severely by the courts. It is the duty of the court to do what it can to protect the public."

Unemployed Jarvis, of no fixed address, but from Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week.

He was sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institution.

