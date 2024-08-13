Play Brightcove video

Video report by Helen Steel.

Business owners in a historic town in East Yorkshire say they may have to shut down if plans to scrap free parking go ahead.

East Riding Council is considering introducing charges across a number of areas which currently have free spaces, including Hessle.

Richard Skelton used to own a family chain of cake shops, but was forced to close down almost all the branches after parking charges were introduced nearby.

He told ITV News: "We used to have a shop on every corner, now we just have one.

"[Hessle] is our home now. It's where we do everything and we want to protect it.

"There's independent shops here and they need help."

A petition set up by the town's mayor to oppose the plans has already reached thousands of signatures.

Cllr Steven Craggs said: "You look around today and there's not one vacancy, not one premises available. That's how much the businesses mean to Hessle.

"When there's a rumour going round that they would introduce charges - this would probably end up a ghost town."

East Riding Council owns 64 car parks. Its 8,000 spaces make around £4million a year.

However, it costs them £3.5million to run the service and the council faces a deficit of £6.2million by 2027.

Cllr Simon Pickering, of Hessle Town Council, said: "The revenue they could get would be important to running East Riding Council.

"But they have to look at the bigger picture, because we have to look after our towns.

"Hessle is a lovely place and we don't want people put off by having to pay."The proposals will be discussed in the autumn.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.