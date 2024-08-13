Two stolen goats have been returned to an RSPCA rehoming centre nine months after they went missing.

Pygmy goats Nanny McPhee and Raven were taken along with two other goats – Nibbles and Nancy – from a yard in Oakenshaw, near Bradford, West Yorkshire, in October.

They have now been returned after being found wandering down a road in Kirkburn, East Yorkshire.

Millie McKenzie, who runs the yard, spoke of her relief over being reunited with the goats after a long campaign to find them.

She said: “It’s so amazing to have Nanny McPhee and Raven home where they belong. They’ve settled back in happily and have slotted back into their daily routine.”

The goats were taken overnight on 7 October last year.

A campaign was launched to find them, including leaflets distributed in the local area and the offer of a reward for information.

They were found in January and were initially taken into care at an RSPCA animal centre in Surrey.

But it was only when a regular visitor to the Oakenshaw yard saw a Facebook post appealing for a new home for the goats that they were returned home.

After being reunited with half of the missing tribe Ms McKenzie has returned to her search for information about Nibbles and Nancy, stressing how upset many young visitors have been since the theft.

“We’re heartbroken that Nibbles and Nancy are still missing," she said.

