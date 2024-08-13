Three people were taken to hospital after a tree fell on a car on Bradford.

The tree came down on Bingley Road, Nab Wood, shortly before 4pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and the three occupants of the car were conveyed to Airedale Hospital to be checked over."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.