Three injured after tree falls on car in Bradford

tree fall on Bingley Road in Bradford
Emergency services were called to Bingley Road. Credit: ITV News

Three people were taken to hospital after a tree fell on a car on Bradford.

The tree came down on Bingley Road, Nab Wood, shortly before 4pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and the three occupants of the car were conveyed to Airedale Hospital to be checked over."

Who has been jailed so far over rioting and disorder in Yorkshire?

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.