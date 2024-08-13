A woman and a five-year-old boy were left injured after they were hit by an off-road bike.

They were among seven women and young children walking through Carcroft Park in Doncaster at around 1.30pm on 25 July when they noticed the bike riding around a nearby field.

The bike reportedly rode directly towards the group and collided with one of the women and the boy.

The rider is thought to have been using a mobile phone at the time.

He spoke with the group before riding off without providing any details.

The woman suffered cuts to her face, significant bruising, a broken or fractured arm, and swelling to her face, side, abdomen and leg.

The boy cut his head and grazed his back and arm.

Officers are now searching for the teenager, thought to be around 15 to 17 years old. He is white, of medium build, with short strawberry-blond hair.

The bike was described as a green and black off-road bike, believed to be 125cc or above. The rider was wearing a white and black helmet.

PC Jayne Parish, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a terrifying incident which caused significant injuries to a woman and left the whole group upset and shaken by what they had witnessed.

"We remain in contact with the victim and have been carrying out numerous enquiries to find the person who was riding the bike and collided with the group."

