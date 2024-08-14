Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage showed Glyn Guest being repeatedly pushed back before he dragged an officer to the ground

A 60-year-old dog walker who became involved in rioting in Rotherham has been jailed after footage showed him dragging a police officer to the ground.

A bodyworn camera recorded Glyn Guest repeatedly approaching a line of outnumbered police, who were protecting the Holiday Inn Express, which was being used to house asylum seekers.

It showed Guest being pushed back five times before he grabbed the shield of another officer, who was pulled to the ground to the cheers of the crowd.

The female officer whose footage was played said in an impact statement "I was terrified for my safety" during the disorder outside the hotel, during which more than 50 police were injured and there were attempts to storm the building and set it alight.

The officer said “it was a horrific incident of mindless thuggery” and that she had encountered “nothing like it before” in her five and a half years of service.

Chris Aspinall, mitigating, told the court his client “simply has no explanation for his behaviour”.

Mr Aspinall said: “He was out walking his dog. He lives about two miles from where this happened.

“He had no issues prior to the incident with the residents of the hotel. He’s been trouble-free for at least 13 years.”

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the conduct of the “mob” was “vile towards the police officers”.

Glyn Guest. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

He told Guest: “You were part of a violent mob and you were playing your part to the full.”

The court heard that Guest’s nose was broken in the incident, to which Judge Richardson replied: “He is the author of his own misfortune.”

The judge said: “It must be made clear that those participating in this form of violent disorder will be punished severely by the courts.

“It is the duty of the court to do what it can to protect the public.”

He said: “The maximum sentence for violent disorder is five years.

“It is a matter for Parliament to decide whether that is in need of revision, in the light of these recent events. I must pass sentence based upon the law as it is.”

Guest, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, South Yorkshire, admitted violent disorder last week. He was jailed for two years and eight months.

'The worst footage I have seen'

Guest was among four people sentenced on Wednesday over the violence in Rotherham.

Father-of-three Trevor Lloyd, 49, was part of the mob that stormed the hotel, the court heard.

Lloyd filmed on a phone as the Holiday Inn Express was breached and then followed the group of men in through a smashed-in fire door.

Judge Richardson was shown TikTok footage of the crowd breaking in, bringing out items including furniture and fire extinguishers and then throwing them at a line of police with riot shields who were forced to retreat by the barrage.

The judge – who has now sentenced a number of people in connection with the Rotherham rioting – said this was the “worst footage I have seen”.

Trevor Lloyd Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Judge Richardson told Lloyd the hotel residents and staff “would have been terrified” when the mob smashed their way into the hotel building.

The judge said: “I have seen the footage of what occurred. It was frightening and alarming even to watch in the court room.

“It must have been utterly terrifying for those present, including the police officers.”

Richard Adams, defending, said his client had gone to the area to go shopping at the Aldi supermarket next door, but “he made the foolish error of deciding to go and have a look” at the disorder.

Lloyd, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing. He was jailed for three years.

Stuart Bolton and Elliott Wragg were both jailed. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Stuart Bolton, 38, drove more than 50 miles to hurl racist abuse at police in Rotherham.

Footage showed Bolton screaming abuse and goading officers in riot gear as his partner attempted to calm him down.

The court heard how Bolton was already banned from driving when he drove with his partner and his 15-year-old son from his home in North Lincolnshire when he found out about the ongoing protest.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Elliott Wragg, 23, threw objects at police during the incident.

Dale Harris, defending, said his client said he had "no racist views" and his actions were "wholly out of character".

He said Wragg went to the hotel after reading on social media about a protest about immigration.

Wragg, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder at an earlier hearing. He was jailed for two years and four months.

