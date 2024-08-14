Play Brightcove video

Volunteers rushed out to sea after reports that a person had been blown off a Lilo

A lifeboat crew called into emergency action to rescue someone adrift at sea arrived to find nothing but an inflatable flamingo.

The Bridlington RNLI received a report that a person had been blown off a lilo 500m off Ulrome beach at around midday on Tuesday.

When they reached the location they found the pool inflatable, but no-one in difficulty.

A search to find the reported person in the water then began, with help from the Coastguard helicopter.

During the search members of the Coastguard rescue team arrived on the beach, where a person identified themselves as the owner of the lilo.

They said the inflatable had blown off the beach and into the water.

Andy Webber, of Bridlington RNLI, said: "The RNLI encourages people not to bring lilos to the beach, they are bright, colourful and fun, but they are really only meant for a swimming pool, or any water area that is surrounded by a wall.

"As a result, they can easily be blown out to sea, as has happened on this occasion. We do encourage people to come to the seaside but would ask you to please leave all inflatables at home."

