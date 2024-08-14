Play Brightcove video

Body cam footage shows Connor Whiteley kicking a female officer to the ground.

A man who kicked a female police officer to the ground during a riot in Hull has been jailed for three years.

Connor Whiteley, 26, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker as violence unfolded in the city centre on August 3.

He was captured on CCTV trying to hide his face with a black scarf.

Hull Crown Court heard he kicked the shield of a female police officer, forcing her to the ground. She was left with a minor injury to her elbow and forearm.

Whiteley was also part of a group that targeted a garage, setting cars alight and shouting threats at staff, who were forced to lock themselves inside.

The defendant was seen leaning through the rear window of one of the damaged vehicles, the court heard.

Judge John Thackray KC, the Recorder of Hull, said: "Members of the public, including children, were terrified and cowering only 20 metres away whilst threats were being made to kill them.

" The prosecution do need to look – for those who are playing front and central roles – at the alternative charge of riot rather than violent disorder."

He added: "Despite their bravery, 11 officers were injured, one of them will be permanently scarred.

“A huge financial cost has been incurred, most significantly of all, victim impact statements describe the fear and distress caused to those communities who were targeted."

