Police say they are "very concerned" two brothers, aged 13 and 10, who have been missing for two days.

Yousuf Ahmad, 13, and Muhammad Ahmad, 10, were last seen at their home in Liversedge at about 9.40am on Monday 12 August.

Officers believe they are together.

Det Insp Rob Dicorato, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We remain very concerned for Yousuf and Muhammad, given their young ages and the length of time they have been missing, and we urgently need to locate them.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to find them and would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information that could assist."

Yousuf is about 5ft 6ins tall and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a Lyle and Scott grey hoodie, North Face trousers and black trainers.

Muhammad is about 4ft 7ins tall and wears square glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a white stripe.

