A private maths tutor who sexually abused a teenage boy has been jailed for six years.

Holly Rouse-Sweeney, 37, from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, taught the young boy online before organising to meet him at her former Nottinghamshire home.

She then had sexual contact with him several times, despite knowing he was under the age of consent.

His mother found inappropriate WhatsApp messages on his phone and reported it to police in May 2023.

Officers found diary entries on Rouse-Sweeney's laptop where she detailed the abuse and referenced the boy's age.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy, and four counts of causing a boy to engage in sexual activity.

Rouse-Sweeney was jailed for six years, added to the sex offenders’ register and made the subjection of a sexual harm prevention order - restricting her activities when she is released.

She was also handed a restraining order against her victim.

She had claimed that her actions had been influenced by a long-standing mental health condition.

Det Con Keeley Bringhurst from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an appalling breach of trust by a woman who had been trusted to spend time with a vulnerable child.

"Instead of teaching him mathematics she cynically took advantage of him for her own sexual gratification."

