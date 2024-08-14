Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after it was revealed that a 15-year-old boy who died on the Trans-Pennine Trail suffered multiple injuries.

Darius Popan, from Doncaster, was found with injuries on the Trans-Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth, South Yorkshire, on 27 July.

He was taken to hospital, but died the following morning.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple injuries.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl who were previously arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences have now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police are warning against speculating about the incident.

Det Insp Simon Cartwright said: "We are aware of speculation posted on social media in the aftermath of Darius' death regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We would urge people to refrain from doing this and to please be mindful of our ongoing investigation and the thoughts of Darius' family as they continue to grieve.

"I do, however, want to encourage anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch with us if you haven't already done so."

Darius Popan was an Army Cadet. Credit: Facebook

Tributes were paid to Darius following his death.

Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadet Force, where he was a member, said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cadet Darius Popan.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time."

Ninety Minute Music, a community group that Darius attended, wrote on social media: "Of the 10,000 young people we have engaged with our community interest company Darius stood out, always offering help to other young people.

"One of the kindest, most thoughtful and charismatic people I have ever met."

