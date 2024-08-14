Play Brightcove video

The AA has criticised the "potentially dangerous" actions of a driver who moved a breakdown van without permission before throwing away the keys during a roadside confrontation.

Video footage appears to show the man getting into the vehicle outside a McDonald's restaurant on Holbeach Road in Spalding before moving the van forwards a few feet, while the breakdown worker stands nearby.

As he gets out, the man appears to toss the keys away.

It is reported the man became angry and repeatedly sounded his horn because he was unable to get his own car past the AA vehicle, which was assisting another motorist.

He is reported to have used offensive language before driving off.

The incident happened on 9 August.

An AA spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of their role, our patrols regularly face challenging situations during their working day."However, due to the potentially dangerous actions of the third party, this is being treated as a serious incident, and as such, has been reported to Lincolnshire Police. As this incident is now the subject of a police investigation, we will not be providing any further comment."A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a public order incident at 7.10pm at a premises on Holbeach Road in Spalding. Investigations are ongoing."

