A woman has been arrested after a man was found dead in a car.

Lincolnshire Police received a call from a member of the public on Monday (August 12) reporting that they had found a body in a car on Bradford Road in Boston.

Officers attended and found the man in the vehicle. His death is being treated as unexplained.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and bailed with conditions on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call from a concerned member of the public on Bradford Road, Boston, at 10.33am on 12 August reporting what they believed to be was a dead body in a car.

"Officers attended and we can confirm that a deceased male was found in the vehicle.

"We are currently treating the death as unexpected, pending a postmortem.

"Our investigations are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.