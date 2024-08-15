Play Brightcove video

Report by Emma Wilkinson

Grassroots football clubs which fail to curb abusive touchline behaviour will be named and shamed in a crackdown by the Lincolnshire FA.

The threat comes after a survey of teenage players found less than half felt the behaviour of parents, spectators and coaches during games was positive.

The FA said it would implement a series of measures following the survey, including listing clubs with poor behaviour records on its website.

Teams would be mandated to install physical "respect" barriers at games. Those that failed to do so and spectators who cross them could be penalised, the FA said.

Referees will also have the power to abandon games if barriers are breached.

Clubs' disciplinary records will also be into account when considering applications for funding.

Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, chair of Lincolnshire FA, said the action was designed to "drive positive change."

"All of this might sound a bit tough, but as I've said before, enough really is enough," he said.

"The vast majority of our clubs are well-run and the vast majority of our participants do everything they do with respect for others, and genuine integrity. The actions will have only a positive impact for them. Together, we can make football in Lincolnshire the best it can possibly be."

The survey of youth players across the county found:

Only 42% of 13-18-year-olds felt adult conduct was positive

87% of 7-12-year-olds felt adults mainly directed their language at players during a game

Only 48% of 7–12-year-olds think that behaviour in football is as good as other sports. This figure drops to only 26% across 13–18-year-olds

46% of 7-12 year olds believe enjoyment is the most important thing to their club

Ben Pearce, safeguarding officer at Lincolnshire FA, said: "The youth football community of Lincolnshire has spoken, and we need to listen and act where we can. Children never cease to amaze us in the clarity and pertinence they provide when asked their opinion.

"It is clear that children in Lincolnshire love their football and want to enjoy their footballing experience with friends and family alike.

"Sadly, a concerning proportion of them can make specific references to poor adult conduct in their game and we need to firstly accept this, but secondly take responsibility to put it right and challenge where appropriate. Football is a game for all, and must remain that way.”

