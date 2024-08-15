Two seven-year-olds are among five children who have been injured in an airgun attack in Rotherham.

Four boys, aged seven, 11, 13, and 15, and a seven-year-old girl were hurt in the incident on Richmond Park Avenue at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 14 August.

A 62-year-old woman was also injured.

Three of the children needed hospital operations to remove pellets.

Five teenagers - a 15-year-old girl and four males aged 15 to 18 - have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and causing grievous bodily harm.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information.

