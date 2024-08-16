A thug who was part of a "baying mob" who forced three terrified Romanian men out of a car in Hull has been given the longest sentence to date in connection with the recent riots.

David Wilkinson, 48, played a “prominent role” in the violence and disorder that gripped the city on 3 August, Hull Crown Court heard.

T he court heard the driver of a BMW was left in fear for his life when more than 100 “angry” men descended on him and his two cousins.

The mob tried to drag them from the car, before punching him in the head and attempting to strike him with a metal bar.

In footage of the incident, the three men in the vehicle could be seen getting out with their hands raised in a gesture of surrender before fleeing to a nearby hotel, the court heard.

At other points during the day of disorder, Wilkinson spat, threw missiles and pushed wheelie bins at a police line protecting a hotel known to house asylum seekers.

He appeared to be holding nunchucks – a martial arts weapon – at one point, it was said.

Wilkinson previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage.

He was jailed for six years.

Five others sentenced

Clockwise from top left: John Honey, Corey Holloway, Travis Whitelock and Steven Love. Credit: Humberside Police

The sentence came as a second riot charge was brought by police – leaving violent disorder suspects across the country awaiting news on whether they will be accused of the more serious offence.

Wilkinson was one of six men who were locked up on Friday over the trouble in Hull.

John Honey, who was seen looting a string of shops and was also involved in the attack on the BMW was jailed for more than four years.

Four other men were given sentences after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Steven Love, 41, who hurled an empty bin at a protective line of officers, was sentenced to 40 months in prison as a judge told him he was “lucky not to be charged with riot” due to his central role in the disorder.

HGV driver and “family man” John Nunan, 36, was jailed for two years for “aggressively” confronting police, throwing missiles including a glass bottle, and helping push a wheelie bin at officers.

Travis Whitelock, 23, was jailed for two years after also playing a “prominent role” that included pushing a street litter bin onto a burning pile of rubbish and shoving a large wheelie bin at police.

Corey Holloway, 20, was jailed for 18 months after throwing a traffic cone at police and behaving in a “violent and aggressive manner”.

