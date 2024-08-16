Police say two suspects have been identified in an investigation into the murder of a former miner whose body lay undiscovered for more than 50 years.

Father-of-six Alfred Swinscoe was 54 when he mysteriously disappeared after a visit to a North Nottinghamshire pub in early 1967.

His fate remained a mystery until his remains were unearthed during construction work on farmland in Sutton-in-Ashfield in April last year.

Sixteen months later, Nottinghamshire Police say two potential suspects have been identified.

One of the men had a history of violence, and had inflicted injuries on another man similar to those found on Mr Swinscoe's remains.

The force said both suspects had since died, but declined to name them, saying their policy was only to publish the names of those who are charged.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “During our investigation we have identified two potential suspects who, under normal circumstances if Alfred had been murdered today, would have been arrested and brought in for questioning.

“We don’t have that opportunity as they are no longer alive.

“We will continue to investigate this crime and continue to look at all new and existing avenues available to us."

Alfred Swinscoe disappeared after going to the pub with his son Gary. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Mr Swinscoe was last seen drinking at the Miners Arms in Pinxton in January 1967.

He handed his son, Gary, money to buy a round and went to use the outside toilet but never returned.

There was no sign of him until his remains were found in Coxmoor Lane on 26 April 2023 when digging work was being carried out.

It is believed he had been murdered and buried in a grave between 4ft and 6ft deep.

His identity was only established when Mr Swinscoe's grandson, Russell Lowbridge, who was four when he went missing, recognised items of clothing found with the remains, including two distinctive socks and a shoe.

Alfred Swinscoe's grandson contacted police after seeing an image of the socks found with his remains. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

DNA tests on Mr Swinscoe's family members matched the bones exhumed from the ground.

A team of detectives supported by scientists have been working on the case. Tests on Mr Swinscoe’s bones established he suffered a major stab wound and blunt force trauma injuries.

He had a broken hand thought to have been suffered as he tried to defend himself.

Some of his bones were missing from the site, suggesting he had been killed elsewhere and moved to Coxmoor Lane.

The cause of death will be determined by a pathologist ahead of an inquest.

Detectives have interviewed people who knew Mr Swinscoe, taken witness statements from those who saw him in the days before he disappeared.

Medical notes and work rotas from his time as a miner have also been analysed to narrow down the exact time he went missing.

A farmer came across the human remains on land in Coxmoor Road. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers have also carried out criminal record and background checks on those living in the area at the time.

They have also checked those who had access to a car, as they believe a vehicle would have been used to move the body.

Mr Griffin added: “Alfred died in the most horrendous way imaginable. Not only did he suffer violent injuries, but he was then buried in a field so that no one would find him.

“What makes this crime even more distressing is that it has taken more than 50 years for his remains to be found and for his family to be reunited with their loved one so he can have a proper burial.

“Of course, there will be little relief for his family as there are still so many unanswered questions of what happened that night and the motive behind his murder.

“Many of the people who would have been with Alfred that night, or knew Alfred, are no longer alive and we may never get the full picture of what occurred in January 1967.

“That certainly hasn’t stifled our determination to investigate this crime and leave no stone unturned to find his killer or killers."

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

